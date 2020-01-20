Food Emulsifier Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

Global Food Emulsifier market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Emulsifier .

This industry study presents the global Food Emulsifier market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Global Food Emulsifier market report coverage:

The Food Emulsifier market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Food Emulsifier market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Food Emulsifier market report:

Increasing demand for convenience and packaged foods and preference for low fat foods are the key factors fueling the demand for food emulsifiers in Southeast Asia. The factor driving the development of the food emulsifier is usage of food emulsifiers in ice creams. Increasing health awareness among consumers in Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia among others is expected to further improve the food emulsifier market in the region. Meanwhile, Thailand is an untapped market and is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for distributors and manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 – 2021.

Stringent government regulations across various countries such as Thailand and Singapore among others are restraining the expansion of the Southeast Asia food emulsifier market. Different organizations such as FDA among others have set safety standards to decide whether a preservative is safe for its intended use.

Food emulsifiers are used in various foods and beverages as a food additive to reduce the fat content. Based on product types, the food emulsifier market in Southeast Asia is segmented into stearoyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, lecithin, mono, di-glycerides & derivatives and others. Based on the different types of emulsifiers, the mono, di-glycerides & derivatives segment commanded the largest market share in 2014, followed by the lecithin segment. Sorbitan ester is extensively used in low fat foods and it helps to maintain the food standards and quality Sorbitan esters are set to rise at a considerable growth rate as compared to other products segment.

In Southeast Asia, the usage of food emulsifiers is estimated to rise enormously during the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to boost the expansion of the food emulsifiers market in the region. Food emulsifiers are used in various convenience food and processed products, including processed meat and fish, cakes and snacks to prevent bacterial spoilage. The increasing demand for such food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the food emulsifier market. Busy lifestyles are boosting the demand for convenience food products and, this in turn is driving the growth of the food emulsifier market

Based on geography, the Southeast Asia food emulsifier market is segmented into Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Southeast Asia. In 2014, Indonesia holds the biggest market share in the food emulsifier market trailed by Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand and would be same for the forecast period of 2015 – 2021. For instance, of late, the demand for emulsifier products has increased in the Southeast Asia region due to increase in demand from emerging countries such as Thailand and Vietnam among others. Vietnam has made rapid progress in the food emulsifiers market in the Southeast Asia region. Furthermore, Malaysia is anticipated to register healthy growth during the forecast period.

The key participants in the food emulsifier market are Archer-Daniels-Midlands Company, DSM Nutritional Products AG, CP Kelco U.S., Cargill Inc, Ajinomoto Co., Associated British Foods Plc., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Givaudan SA among others.

The Southeast Asia food emulsifier market has been segmented as:

Southeast Asia Food Emulsifier Market: By Product Type

Stearoyl Lactylatess

Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

Sorbitan Esters

Lecithin

Others

Southeast Asia Food Emulsifier Market: By Application Type

Dairy Products

Convenience Foods

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Products

Others

Southeast Asia Food Emulsifier Market: By Countries

Southeast Asia Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Southeast Asia



The study objectives are Food Emulsifier Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Food Emulsifier status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Food Emulsifier manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Emulsifier Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food Emulsifier market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald