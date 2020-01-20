Embolization Coils Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During – 2027

Embolization Coils Market accounted to US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,131.24 Mn by 2025.

Global embolization coils market, based on type was segmented as, detachable embolization coils and pushable coils. In 2017, the detachable embolization held the largest share of the market, by type. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the pushable embolization coils, also the market players operating in the market are offering maximum of the detachable embolization coils.

The market for embolization coils is expected to grow due to increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm and progressive aging population & rise in associated chronic diseases. In addition, growth opportunities due to the interventional radiology and development in the healthcare market are likely to contribute in the growth of the embolization market in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Terumo Corporation Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation Stryker DePuy Synthes Cook Endoshape, Inc Balth USA LLC Penumbra, Inc Three Rivers Medical, Inc

The current trend for the endovascular treatments or the embolization coils are the interventional radiology. The treatment is minimally invasive procedure and is done under the guidance of X-rays. The advantages of the interventional radiology has proven itself to the best treatment option for the control of the extensive blood flow. The interventional radiology is also helpful in the field of gynecology during the cesarean section procedures where the extensive blood is experienced by the patients. The rise in the prevalence for the liver and kidney cancer has contributed extensively to the need of the treatment.

The embolization coils market by material is segmented into platinum, platinum tungsten alloy and platinum & hydrogel. The platinum segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The properties of the material and biocompatibility is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The embolization coils market by application is segmented into neurology, oncology, urology, peripheral vascular disease and cardiology and others. The neurology segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The operating players in the market such as Medtronic, Stryker Terumo Corporation, Penumbra Inc. and others offers several embolization coils for the cerebral aneurysm. Thus, owing to the offering the market is likely to propel the growth in the forecast period.

The embolization coils market by end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiac centers. The hospitals segment held the largest in 2018, by end user. However, the segment of hospitals is expected to increase at a significant growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.

