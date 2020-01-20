Dairy Processing Equipment Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2019 to 2026 | GEA Group, SPX Flow (US, The Krones Group, Others

The market intelligence report on the Dairy Processing Equipment market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dairy Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 8.46 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Dairy products are the products made from milk like cheese, butter, yogurt, and others. The global Dairy Processing Equipment sector transforms raw milk from the farm into finished consumer products for the retail industry. One of the major factors for an increase in demand is a rise in animal husbandry activities. Additionally, with advancements in animal nutrition and selective breeding, the amount of milk obtained from an individual cow has increased to a great extent, further increasing the demand for such products. According to a report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation, around 150 million households, globally, are engaged in milk production. However, in many developing countries, this production is constrained by poor quality feed, poverty, diseases, lack of resources and low productivity.

Key participants include GEA Group (Germany), SPX Flow (US), The Krones Group (Germany), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), Alfa Laval(Sweden), JBT Corporation(US), IMA Group(Italy), IDMC Limited (India), Feldmeier (US), Coperion (Germany).

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Dairy Processing Equipment market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Homogenizers

Pasteurizers

Separators

Evaporators & Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cheese

Processed Milk

Cream

Protein Concentrates

Milk Powder & Others

Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The global industry is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 5.5% and 5.3% CAGR, respectively. High demand for these foods and their easy availability is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Cheese application segment is the dominating segment in the Dairy Processing Equipment which holds 35.1% of the global sector. Asia Pacific region is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and North American regions.

Processing gives small-scale dairy producers higher cash incomes than selling raw milk and offers better opportunities to reach regional and urban markets, thus increasing number of farmers and manufacturers are adopting the application of such machineries for production of products like cheese, ghee, cream, yogurt, and others…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Dairy Processing Equipment market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Dairy Processing Equipment Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

