Crowdfunding Market Soaring at 15.3% CAGR to 2025 | Kickstarter, Crowdfunder, Fundable, Indiegogo, Patreon, GoFundMe, AngelList

Global Crowdfunding Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Crowdfunding market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 25330 million by 2025, from USD 14330 million in 2019.

The Crowdfunding market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Kickstarter, Crowdfunder, Fundable, Indiegogo, Patreon, GoFundMe, AngelList, GoGetFunding, Crowdcube, CircleUp, Companisto, Crowdo, RocketHub, Modian, Campfire, FundRazr, DonorsChoose, CrowdPlus, Milaap, Crowdfunder UK, DemoHour, Suning, Alibaba, Jingdong, etc.

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding, Donation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Table of Content:

1 Crowdfunding Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Kickstarter

2.1.1 Kickstarter Details

2.1.2 Kickstarter Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Kickstarter SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Kickstarter Product and Services

2.1.5 Kickstarter Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Crowdfunder

2.2.1 Crowdfunder Details

2.2.2 Crowdfunder Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Crowdfunder SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Crowdfunder Product and Services

2.2.5 Crowdfunder Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Fundable

2.3.1 Fundable Details

2.3.2 Fundable Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Fundable SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Fundable Product and Services

2.3.5 Fundable Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Indiegogo

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Crowdfunding Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Crowdfunding Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Revenue by Countries

8 South America Crowdfunding Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Crowdfunding by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Crowdfunding Market Segment by Application

12 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

