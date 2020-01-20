Citral (3, 7-Dimethyl-2, 6-octadienal) Market by Application (Vitamin A, Fragrances) and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2020-2024
Citral, or 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal or lemonal, is either a pair, or a mixture of terpenoids with the molecular formula C10H16O. Citral is used in the synthesis of vitamin A, lycopene, ionone, and methylionone, to mask the smell of smoke. The analysts forecast the global citral market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global citral for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the citral sales volume and revenue.
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.
Geographically, the global citral market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)
Based on application, the citral market is segmented into:
– Vitamin A
– Fragrances
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global citral market are:
– BASF SE
– Kuraray Co., Ltd.
– Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.
– Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
– Chengdu Jianzhong Perfumery Flavor and Fragrance Co., Ltd.
– Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.
– Kalpsutra chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
– Industrial and Fine Chemicals
– Xiamen Bestdo Technology Development Co., Ltd.
– Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang Laiyi Biology Technique Co., Ltd.)
Objective of the study:
– To analyze and forecast the market size of global citral market.
– To classify and forecast global citral market based on region, and application.
– To identify drivers and challenges for global citral market.
– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global citral market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for global citral market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global citral market.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key target audiences are:
– Manufacturers of citral
– Raw material suppliers
– Market research and consulting firms
– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
– Organizations, forums and alliances related to citral
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with Citral suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Summary
Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations
Chapter Three: Scope of the Report
Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology
Chapter Five: Introduction
5.1 Overview
5.2 Value Chain
Chapter Six: Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Global Citral Market by Application 2014-2024
7.2 Global Citral Market by Vitamin A Segment
7.3 Global Citral Market by Fragrances Segment
Chapter Eight: Drivers & Challenges
8.1 Market Growth Drivers
8.2 Market Challenges
8.3 Market Trends
Chapter Nine: Citral Market in North America
9.1 Market Size and Forecast
9.2 Market Segmentation by Application
9.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Ten: Citral Market in Europe
10.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.2 Market Segmentation by Application
10.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Eleven: Citral Market in Asia-Pacific
11.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.2 Market Segmentation by Application
11.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Twelve: Citral Market in MEA
12.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.2 Market Segmentation by Application
12.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Thirteen: Citral Market in South America
13.1 Market Size and Forecast
13.2 Market Segmentation by Application
13.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Fourteen: Key Vendor Analysis
14.1 BASF SE
14.2 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
14.3 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.
14.4 Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
14.5 Chengdu Jianzhong Perfumery Flavor and Fragrance Co., Ltd.
14.6 Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.
14.7 Kalpsutra chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
14.8 Industrial and Fine Chemicals
14.9 Xiamen Bestdo Technology Development Co., Ltd.
14.10 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang Laiyi Biology Technique Co., Ltd.)
