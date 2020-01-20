Cider Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2020-2027 | Anheuser-Busch Companies, Asahi Premium Beverages, Aston Manor, C&C Group

Cider is an alcoholic beverage which is made from the fermented juice especially from the apples. Apples which are used to make cider is named as spitters. Cider alcohol content varies from 1.2% to 8.5% ABV or more in traditional English ciders and 3.5% to 12% in continental ciders. Cider comes in light yellow, orange or brown colors. Cider are of two types dry and sweet. Cider is a powerhouse of antioxidants, particularly polyphenols.

Growing demand for gluten-free drinks across the globe is driving the need for cider market. Furthermore, the growing preference for low alcohol content beverages is also projected to influence the cider market significantly. Moreover, an increasing number of bar, pubs, hotel across the globe is anticipated to fuel the cider market in the upcoming time. Rising awareness of various health benefit due to the consumption of cider is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. ?

Key players profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Asahi Premium Beverages Pty Ltd., Aston Manor, C&C Group plc., Carlsberg ,Breweries A/S, Carlton & United Breweries, Distell Ltd., Halewood Wines & Spirits, Heineken UK Limited, The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

The “Global Cider Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cider market with detailed market segmentation by product, distribution channel, packaging and geography. The global cider market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cider market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cider market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and packaging. Based on product, the market is segmented into apple flavored, fruit flavored and perry. On the basis of the distribution channel the market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade. On the basis of the packaging the market is segmented into draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles and others.

