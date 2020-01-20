Chronic Pain Treatment Market Size, Leading Players, Segment Analysis and Future Scope
Surging aging population, rising government support for pain treatment, and increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the chronic pain treatment market. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $69.3 billion, and is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the chronic pain treatment market is classified into devices and drugs. Of these, in 2018, the devices classification generated a revenue exceeding $5.0 billion, and is estimated to record a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this classification is mainly attributed to the surging popularity of analgesic infusion pumps along with non-opioid pain treatment technique across the globe. Analgesic infusion pumps, neurostimulation devices, and ablation devices are some of the devices used for the management of chronic pain.
The market for radiofrequency devices is expected to hold 86.4% revenue share in the chronic pain treatment market by 2024. These devices are specially designed to offer long-lasting pain relief, due to which these are becoming popular across the globe for the management of chronic pain. These devices and drugs are used for various types of pain, such as arthritis, migraine, back, fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pains. Out of these, chronic pain products are used the most for neuropathic pain management.
GLOBAL CHRONIC PAIN TREATMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Drugs
- Opioids
- Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
- Anticonvulsants
- Antidepressants
- Others
- Devices
- Neurostimulation devices
- Analgesic infusion pumps
- Ablation devices
- Others
By Indication
- Neuropathic Pain
- Arthritis Pain
- Chronic Back Pain
- Cancer Pain
- Migraine
- Fibromyalgia
- Others
By Application
- Musculoskeletal
- Neuropathy
- Oncology
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Research Centers and Universities
- Others
