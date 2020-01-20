Chipless RFID Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2017 – 2025

Chipless RFID Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Chipless RFID industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Chipless RFID manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Chipless RFID market covering all important parameters.

Trends and Prospects

Due to the recent technological developments, chipless RFID tags have now become affordable, and can be attributed to its growth. Chipless RFID are tied to a simplified production technology, which minimizes the production time and is well-matched with the pre-existing infrastructure, thus saving the cost of establishing new system. However, the low efficiency of chipless RFID in supply chain could act as a challenge for its market growth.

The U.S. is currently leading the RFID business and market share. The manufacturers of chipless RFID have understood the requirement for low priced and efficient solutions, for tracking and tracing of goods for several applications. These applications include smart card, retail, supply chain, and others. Chipless RFID offers solution such as anti-counterfeiting and asset tracking to stop the shrinkage in retail. Shrink in retail generally occurs by any kind of theft or misplacement of good without notification. Moreover, it helps improve the efficiency and productivity of the system. In addition, it is also helping smart card penetrate further in the market by offering more security to smart cards. The government of countries such as Nigeria, China, Singapore and United Kingdom have already made use of RFID compulsory in various projects such as counterfeiting, citizen identification and others, thereby giving a boost to the growth of chipless RFID.

Global Chipless RFID Market: Key Segments

The common application of chipless RFID can be found in supply chain, aviation, smart cards, retail, public transit, and healthcare. Defense, library, and animal tagging are a few of the modern application of chipless RFID.

Global Chipless RFID Market: Key Players

Key market players of Chipless RFID Market include Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Ltd., Impinj Incorporation, Intermec Inc., Soligie Inc., Toppan forms Co.Ltd., Basf S.E., Dai Nippon Printing Company Limited, kovio inc., Inksure Technologies Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation among others.

