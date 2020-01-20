Cell Based Assays Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

The global Cell Based Assays Market was valued at USD 12.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Cell based assays are widely used in diagnostics and pathology and is very reliable in terms of outcomes and predictability of one’s health issues. Due to increased funding in research and development sector by private and govt. sector both, the use of clinical and medical devices is rising in the market value and demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of Chronic diseases

1.2 Growingfunds and raising in the sector

1.3 Rise in demand for cell based assays

1.4 Increasing research activities in drug discoveries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation Cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by Application:

1.1 Drug Discovery

1.2 Basic Research

1.3 Adme Studies

1.4 Predictive Toxicology

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Academic & Government Institutions

2.3 Contract Research Organizations

2.4 Other End Users

3. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by Products and services:

3.1 Consumables

3.1.1 Reagents

3.1.2 Assay Kits

3.1.2.1 Reporter Gene Assays

3.1.2.2 Cell Growth Assays

3.1.2.3 Second Messenger Assays

3.1.2.4 Cell Death Assays

3.1.2.5 Other Assays

3.1.3 Microplates

3.1.4 Cell Lines

3.1.4.1 Immortalized Cell Lines

3.1.4.2 Primary Cell Lines

3.1.4.3 Stem Cell Lines

3.1.5 Probes and Labels

3.1.6 Other Consumables

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Services

3.4 Software

4. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. General Electric Company

5. Merck KGaA

6. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

8. Lonza Group Ltd.

9. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

10. Promega Corporation

11. Cisbio Bioassays

12. Cell Biolabs, Inc.

13. Discoverx Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Cell Based Assays Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

