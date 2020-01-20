Cannabis Cultivation Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2018 – 2028

Cannabis Cultivation Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cannabis Cultivation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cannabis Cultivation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6022&source=atm

Cannabis Cultivation Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Prominent players in the global Cannabis Cultivation Market are:

Sativa, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Maricann, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Key trends and driver

The growth in global cannabis cultivation market is fuelled by a number of trends and drivers. Some of the key ones are elaborated below.

Use of pot by people in diseases like cancer and major injuries is leading to growth in demand in the global cannabis cultivation market. The Food and Drug administration has approved it for treatment of two rare and severe forms of epilepsy – Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. To add on, in a recent study – The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids – by National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, researchers have found a positive correlation of cannabis with many conditions such as dementia. In another research – “In vivo Evidence for Therapeutic Properties of Cannabidiol for Alzheimer’s Disease,” by Georgia Watt and Tim Karl – a relation between the product and treatment of Alzheimer’s is established.

As pot tourism is catching on with people, so is demand for high quality cannabis, leading to an upward growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market. States such as Colorado and Washington are seeing rise in the trend by as much as 51% since 2014. In 2016 alone, Colorado registered four million visitors (approximately). Canada is also witnessing a steady increase in pot tourism.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Regional Analysis

North America is set to demonstrate remarkable growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation market owing to the presence of two of the largest legalized markets (Canada and United States of America). Another factor contributing here is presence of major businesses such as Canopy Growth Corporation. The Ontario-based business tripled cultivation in 2018 and is set to increase it to 5 mn sq. ft. by beginning of 2020.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market is segmented based on:

Product Outlook

Buds

Oils

Tinctures

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6022&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Cannabis Cultivation Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6022&source=atm

The Cannabis Cultivation Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Cultivation Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Production 2014-2025

2.2 Cannabis Cultivation Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cannabis Cultivation Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Cannabis Cultivation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Cannabis Cultivation Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Cultivation Market

2.4 Key Trends for Cannabis Cultivation Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Cannabis Cultivation Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cannabis Cultivation Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cannabis Cultivation Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Cannabis Cultivation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald