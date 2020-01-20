Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2027

Assessment of the Global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market

segmented as follows:

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Product Type

Primary Brain Tumor Meningioma Gliomas Astrocytomas Pituitary Tumors Others

Secondary Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Diagnosis Type

CT Scan

MRI

PET-CT Scan

Molecular Testing

EEG

Others

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Treatment Type

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



