Body Lotions Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023

Executive Summary

The body lotions manufacturing market consists of the sales of body lotions. Body lotions is a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic purposes or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens, a substance that protect from sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus help against sunburns.

The global body lotions market was worth $52.7 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% and reach $81.1 billion by 2023.

The lotions market covered in this report is segmented by type into dry skin body lotion, oily skin body lotion, normal skin body lotion and others. The lotions market in this report is segmented by application into men, women and baby. The lotions market in this report is segmented by channel into direct sales and distributor.

Rapid growth in millennial population is expected to drive the perfumes market. As of 2016, there were approximately 2 billion millennials globally. Young people tend to spend more than old on cosmetics, in an effort to improve looks and quality of life. For instance, sales of cosmetics products in millennials, increased by around 25% between 2015 and 2017. By 2025, millineals are expected to constitute to nearly three-quarters of the global work force. As millennials will represent a large part of the global workforce and play a major role in driving the current economy, their preferences and shopping habits will be an important driving factor for the lotions market.

Strict regulations by government agencies on the use of certain ingredients in making cosmetics is expected to act as a key restraint on the market. These ingredients are prohibited due to their toxicity and their use may lead to various skin diseases. The EU Cosmetics Regulations lists substances that cannot be used and also those that can be used only in specified circumstances. Similarly, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits or restricts a list of ingredients in cosmetics. These prohibited substances include bithionol, chloroform, mercury compounds, methylene chloride, vinyl chloride and chlorofluorocarbon propellants.

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sun screen lotions, nail polish with UV protection and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care

Major players in the market are Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad, L’Oréal S.A.

