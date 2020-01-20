Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Rising Trend 2020 top key players – AgriChain, AgriDigital, Ambrosus, Arcnet Internet Services, International Business Machines

A blockchain is a developing list of records, called blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Blockchain is an entirely new way of documenting data on the internet. It is a distributed ledger of information collected through a network that sits on top of the internet. Blockchain technology is transforming the food and agriculture sectors by improving the decision-making capabilities of organizations. Blockchain, coupled with IoT, is remodeling the food production industry. The blockchain helps to make farming a sustainable practice by optimizing farming resources including water, labor, and fertilizer using a simplified approach.

Increasing demand for supply chain transparency across the globe driving the need for blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Furthermore, rising cases of food fraud are also projected to influence the blockchain in the agriculture and the food supply chain market. Moreover, growing concerns toward food wastage worldwide is also expected to have a robust impact in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Increase in the adoption of blockchain technology within the food supply chain is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Key players profiled in the report include AgriChain Pty Ltd, AgriDigital, Ambrosus, Arcnet Internet Services, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OriginTrail, PROVENANCE, ripe.io, SAP SE

The “Global Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market with detailed market segmentation by Stakeholder, Provider, Application, Organization Size and geography. The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented on the basis of stakeholder, provider, application and organization size. Based on stakeholder, the market is segmented into growers, food manufacturers/processors and retailers. On the basis of the provider the market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocol provider. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into product traceability tracking and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contract and governance risk and compliance management. On the basis of the organization size the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

