Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Share Worldwide Business Development, Measurement, Statistics, Alternatives & Forecasts as much as 2027

The autonomous mobile robots or AMRs can be considered as technologically advanced automated guided vehicles robot and or collaborative robot which is faster, smarter, and more efficient than any of these. These robots are fast replacing AGVs as they are affordable, easier to install and use. AMRs are equipped with sensors to operate in the required environment effectively. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, the demand for autonomous mobile robots would see a significant rise creating lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

1. ABB Ltd, 2. Clearpath Robotics Inc., 3. Midea Group, 4. Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, 5. OMRON Corp, 6. QinetiQ Group, 7. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, 8. SMP Robotics Systems Corp., 9. SoftBank Robotics, 10. The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

What is the Dynamics of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market?

The autonomous mobile robots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as fall in the cost of equipment and components such as sensors leading to the easy affordability of the product. Moreover, these systems significantly reduce dependency on human labor and save time. However, a lack of awareness and low penetration in the developing countries may hamper the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market during the forecast period. On the other hand, continuous innovation with advanced technologies such as machine learning and the increasing trend of automation in industries offer symbolic growth prospects for key players of the autonomous mobile robots market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market?

The “Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of autonomous mobile robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous mobile robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global autonomous mobile robots market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as humanoid, unmanned ground vehicle, unmanned aerial vehicle, and unmanned marine vehicle. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as automotive, defense and security, warehouse and logistics, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Autonomous Mobile Robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

