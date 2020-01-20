Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market By Technology and Application- Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2024
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Automation and Robotics in Automotive industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Automation and Robotics in Automotive market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.05% from 396 million $ in 2014 to 483 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Automation and Robotics in Automotive market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Automation and Robotics in Automotive will reach 630 million $.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
ABB
FANUC
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Midea Group
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
Product Type Segmentation
Automation
Robotics
Industry Segmentation
Material handling
Assembly line
Welding
Surface treatment and finishing
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: Trend (2019-2024)
Section 9: Product Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
Table of Content
Chapter One: Automation and Robotics in Automotive Product Definition
Chapter Two: Global Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Chapter Three: Manufacturer Automation and Robotics in Automotive Business Introduction
Chapter Four: Global Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Chapter Five: Global Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Chapter Six: Global Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Chapter Seven: Global Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Chapter Eight: Automation and Robotics in Automotive Market Forecast 2019-2024
Chapter Nine: Automation and Robotics in Automotive Segmentation Product Type
Chapter Ten: Automation and Robotics in Automotive Segmentation Industry
Chapter Eleven: Automation and Robotics in Automotive Cost of Production Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Conclusion
