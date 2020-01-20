Assistive Robotics Market Set to Huge Development by 2027 Profiling High Key Gamers Like Barrett Technology, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Europe, Focal Meditech, Hyundai Motor Europe GmbH, Intuitive Surgical

Sameer Joshi

The assistive robotics are specially designed, keeping in mind the social and physical needs of the user. These are widely used across healthcare facilities in surgery assistance or elderly assistance. Besides, these robots are rapidly penetrating other industries and are being utilized by various manufacturing companies owing to the numerous advantages they offer. The assistive robotics market is quickly emerging and is expected to expand its scope in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Barrett Technology, 2.Cyberdyne, Inc., 3.Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH, 4.Focal Meditech, 5.Hyundai Motor Europe GmbH, 6.Intuitive Surgical, Inc., 7.Kinova Inc., 8.ReWalk Robotics, 9.SoftBank Robotics, 10.UBTECH Robotics

What is the Dynamics of Assistive Robotics Market?

The assistive robotics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in the incidence of strokes and spinal cord injuries and rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries. However, certifications and standards may hamper the growth of the assistive robotics market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increase in funding for research on assistive robotics is likely to fuel the market growth with opportunities in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Assistive Robotics Market?

The “Global Assistive Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of assistive robotics market with detailed market segmentation by mobility, type, application, and geography. The global assistive robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading assistive robotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global assistive robotics market is segmented on the basis of mobility, type, and application. The market on the basis of the mobility is classified as mobile and stationary. Based on type, the market is segmented as socially assistive robots, physically assistive robots, and mixed assistive robots. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as elderly assistance, surgery assistance, handicap assistance, defense, industrial, companionship, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Assistive Robotics Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Assistive Robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Assistive Robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

