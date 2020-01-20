Aircraft Insulation Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Aircraft Insulation Industry

Description

Global Aircraft Insulation market is expected to grow from $7.28 billion in 2017 to reach $12.52 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Growing deliveries of commercial aircrafts, rising passenger traffic, fading cost of composite materials and increasing demand for lightweight insulation materials are some factors anticipated to stimulate the market growth globally. However, there are few restraints for this market such as strict government regulations and high usage of advanced composite materials.

Depending on the insulation type, electric insulation segment is expected to dominate the global market owing to its benefits such as systematic management of composites that are temperature sensitive. It prevents overheating of systems and components, manages heat loads and exceedingly important for safe and efficient operation of an aircraft.

Based on geography, North America commanded the largest market share attributed to rising demand for air passenger traffic in developed countries and growing demand for new aircrafts in this region is expected to drive the market.

Some of the key players profiled in this market include Polymer Technologies Inc., Evonik Industries, Zotefoams, BASF SE, Triumph Group Inc., Duracote Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Dupont, Morgan Advanced Materials, InsulTech LLC and PPG Aerospace.

Materials Covered:

• Fiberglass

• Ceramic-Based Materials

• Foamed Plastics

• Mineral Wool

• Other Materials

Insulation Types Covered:

• Thermal Insulation

• Acoustic & Vibration Insulation

• Electric Insulation

Aircraft Platforms Covered:

• Space Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Helicopters

• Military Aircrafts

• Other Platforms

Applications Covered:

• Engine

• Airframe

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

