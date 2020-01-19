Smart Refrigerators Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2025
The global Smart Refrigerators market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Smart Refrigerators market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Smart Refrigerators market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Smart Refrigerators across various industries.
The Smart Refrigerators market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
AB Electrolux
Haier Group Corporation
LG Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Whirlpool Corporation
Siemens
GE Appliance
Hisense Co. Ltd.
Midea Group
Panasonic Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Product
Top Freezer Refrigerator
Bottom Freezer Fridge
Side-By-Side Refrigerator
French Door Refrigerator
By Technology
Wi-Fi
Radio frequency identification (RIFD)
Cellular technology
Bluetooth
ZigBee
Touchscreen
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald