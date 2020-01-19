Polyurethane Coating Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025
The global Polyurethane Coating market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyurethane Coating market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Polyurethane Coating market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyurethane Coating market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyurethane Coating market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries
Sherwin Williams
Rpm International
Axalta Coating
Asian Paints
BASF
Bayer Materialscience
Jotun
Valspar
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Solvent-Borne
Water-Borne
High Solids
PU Powder Coating
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Wood & Furniture
Industrial
Construction
Textile & Apparels
Electrical & Electronics
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Polyurethane Coating market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyurethane Coating market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
