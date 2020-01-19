Phosphatidylserine Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2018 – 2028

Global Phosphatidylserine market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Phosphatidylserine market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Phosphatidylserine market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Phosphatidylserine market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Phosphatidylserine market report:

What opportunities are present for the Phosphatidylserine market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Phosphatidylserine ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Phosphatidylserine being utilized?

How many units of Phosphatidylserine is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the phosphatidylserine market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the phosphatidylserine market has been segmented as-

Meat

Fish

Plants

On the basis of forms available in market, the phosphatidylserine market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

On the basis application, the phosphatidylserine market has been segmented as-

Functional Food

Medical Food

Dietary Supplements

On the basis of distribution channel, the phosphatidylserine market is segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty store

Online

Phosphatidylserine Market: Key players

The key players operating in the phosphatidylserine market are Solgar Inc., Nature’s Way Products Llc., Wuhan Demekai biotechnology Co. ltd., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Lipoid Gmbh, Lipogen Products Ltd., Double Wood Llc., Xi’an Sino Herb Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Xian Natural Field Bio- Technique Co. Ltd., N J Chsoyue Pharm Co. Ltd., Swanson Health Products Inc., ECA Healthcare Inc., IvoVital Gmbh.

Phosphatidylserine Market Opportunities

Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson diseases, dementia are few of the most widely recognized brain diseases mainly affecting people of 45 to 60+ age group. Phosphatidylserine is expected to have significant share in treating brain diseases as is essential for a healthy brain. On the basis of its health benefits, the manufacturers in the market of phosphatidylserine are expected to come with more innovative products which can have various applications in the pharmaceutical industry and dietary supplements. It is also known to protect from effects of UV radiation so it can be used for sun protection lotion, creams, and ointments in skin care products. Phosphatidylserine is known to have anti-aging properties which open new entryways for the cosmetic industry.

Phosphatidylserine Market Regional Outlook

The market for phosphatidylserine is expected to grow more into North America and Europe regions due to increasing demands for functional foods and dietary supplements. The phosphatidylserine market is expected to get concentrated in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Countries like China are expected to come up with production technology and is anticipated to increase its share in global market and gradually increase competiveness in the market.

