Permanent Adhesive Labels Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019 – 2027

Market Segmentation

The global permanent adhesive labels market can be segmented on the basis of substrate material as

Plastic Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyester (PET) Others

Foil

Paper

The global permanent adhesive labels market can be segmented on the basis of label type as

Indoor Labels

Outdoor Labels

The global permanent adhesive labels market can be segmented on the basis of printing technology as

Flexography

Offset

Gravure

Digital

Lithography

Screen

Litho-offset

Flexo-offset

Others

The global permanent adhesive labels market can be segmented on the basis of application as

Security labels

Address & shipping labels

Retail labels

Product labels

Asset ID labels

Tracking labels

Others

The global permanent adhesive labels market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry as

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & personal care

Automotive & Aerospace

Machinery & Equipment

Industrial Products

Retail Products

Construction & Building

Warehousing & Logistics

Others

Global Permanent Adhesive Labels Market Regional Outlook

As of 2018, China account for more than a quarter of the global manufacturing output, as well as leader in the motor vehicle production and electronics industry. All these factors are attributed to provide a winning imperative for the permanent adhesive labels in China over any other country. After China, Japan and South Korea are two of the prominent electronics industry in the world. The manufacturing sector of India and ASEAN countries are projected to witness promising growth during the next ten years, driving the permanent adhesive labels market in the Asia Pacific region. The developed economies of Europe and North America are prone to quick adoption of advanced technology. Relatively organized industry in the two geographies have a significant number of globally known cosmetics and automotive companies where the preference for permanent adhesive labels is relatively lower over in-mold labelling and direct surface printing for decoration. Furthermore, the manufacturing output of the European countries and North America have witnessed sluggish growth, impacting the demand for permanent adhesive labels market.

Global Permanent Adhesive Labels Market Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global permanent adhesive labels market are

World Label Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Label Co

Maverick Label, Inc.

Hampshire Label

William Frick & Company

The Label Printers, LP.

Kieran Label Corp

Swing Labels, Inc.

Western States Envelope & Label

3 Sigma LLC

The permanent adhesive labels market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of permanent adhesive labels. The permanent adhesive labels market report provides in depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per permanent adhesive labels segments. The permanent adhesive labels market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of permanent adhesive labels market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Permanent adhesive labels market report highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market of permanent adhesive labels market

Changing market dynamics in the permanent adhesive labels industry

In depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

