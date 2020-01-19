High Purity Alumina (HPA)Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2015-2021

This Market Study XploreMR, delivers key insights on the high purity alumina (HPA) market in its latest report titled “High Purity Alumina Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2015 to 2021.”

High purity alumina or HPA is a high-end product of the non-metallurgical alumina market. It is a high-value product that serves as a base material for the manufacture of sapphire substrates used in various applications such as scratch-resistant artificial sapphire glass, light emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor wafers. HPA is also used as a phosphor material in plasma displays and as a major component in protective coatings in its powder form.

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates about the advancements in the global HPA industry that have given rise to the use of high purity alumina.

The HPA market is segmented on the basis of: by product by application by region

The product segment is further categorized as 4N, 5N, and 6N HPA. On the basis of application, the market is further categorized as LED, semiconductor, phosphorus, and others.

This report covers the HPA market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. This section includes XploreMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence this market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Key factors driving the global HPA market include the booming market for LED lighting and displays, wider application in smartphones, and government support for the production of HPA products.

Regions covered in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Eastern and Western Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and Oceania), and the Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa). In 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the market accounting for over 60% share of the overall HPA market. North America ranked second in 2014, closely followed by Europe. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region, both in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.

