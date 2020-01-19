Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Global Strategies and Insight driven transformation 2020 – 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hematology diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of hematology diagnostics devices and related services. Hematology diagnostics instruments are used to diagnose diseases related to blood, vascular systems, bone marrow, auto immune disorders and hemostasis. These devices include automated cell counters, red cell indices devices, micro sedimentation centrifuges, or blood volume measuring devices, occult blood tests, platelet aggregometers, erythrocyte sedimentation rate tests, red blood cell enzyme assay kits, glutathione reductase assays and hematology reagents.

The global hematology diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.35 billion at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2022.

Hematology diagnostic devices are driven by the increase in the prevalence of blood disorders. Hematology diagnostic devices are widely used in order to identify the type of blood disorder. Blood disorder is a condition which is impacting the count of the blood cells like red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, etc.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the hematology diagnostic devices are increasingly investing on the automation technology. Automation technology advancements are driving the demand for hematology analyzers and this automation will reduce the errors caused due to the manual practices in the diagnostic centers. Example top companies like Sysmex acquired CLIA waiver for newly automated hematology analyzer and by selling this product, Sysmex makes it possible for clinical facilities to perform hematology testing without any manual errors.

CLIA regulations establish quality standards for laboratory testing performed on specimens from humans, such as blood, body fluid and tissue, for the purpose of diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of disease, or assessment of health.

Some of the major players involved in the Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market are Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Drucker Diagnostics, Horiba Ltd.

