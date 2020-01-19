Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market consists of sales of enterprise resource planning software. ERP software helps to connect the various departments in a business for the smooth flow of communication and information by providing a central database. This central database is a shared database which gathers, stores, analyzes and interprets data, allows any department to retrieve required information at any time, and supports multiple departments with ease.

The global ERP software market was valued at about $76.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $105.26 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2022.

The ERP software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America market is the largest market for ERP software.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

One of the latest trends in the ERP software market is the integration of block chain technology with ERP. Block chain is a chronological series of data managed by multiple computers owned by multiple entities, and each block of data is secured by a cryptographic code. ERP vendors need to keep their software updated in order to maximize the value addition provided to their clients. Integration of ERP with block chain will create a secured platform for collaboration, through which systems of records can be freely shared to trusted parties. For example, SAP, a software company, is exploring ways in which it can implement block chain efficiently to its existing ERP. It is trying to integrate block chain to ERP to improve 3D printing and digital manufacturing.

Some of the major players involved in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market are SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Epicor and Infor.

