Cosmetics and Toiletries Market to Register Steady Growth During 2015 – 2021

Global Cosmetics and Toiletries market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The business report on the global Cosmetics and Toiletries market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress. As per the report, the global market of Cosmetics and Toiletries is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. market segments and geographies. Increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetic and toiletries products is creating new growth opportunities in this field which is encouraging the emergence of new market players in this arena.

One of the major reasons behind the considerable growth of global cosmetic and toiletries industry is the shifting of production units to cost effective Asian economies like India and China. Although many exclusive cosmetics brands are available only through upscale departmental stores, the emergence of new distribution channels like online retailing, infomercials and tele home shopping have boosted the growth of this market. Increasing consumer preferences towards the use of herbal and natural cosmetic products is forcing the cosmetic and toiletries manufacturers to change and adapt strategies according to consumer preferences.

One crucial factor for the Cosmetics and Toiletries market is the opportunity to build business in emerging markets, such as India, China and Brazil, where per capita income is increasing. The local goods in these markets are of poor quality and provides huge potential for international companies offering better quality products to establish strong foothold. Market segments that exibit strong potential includes men’s care, products for specific ethnic groups and dermatological skin care. Companies are investing in research and development and promotional campaigns to boost return from specific market niches with good growth potential.

Worldwide market for cosmetics and toiletries products was severely affected by economic downturn, but with the recovery in the global economy, the market witnessed a significant growth. However, difficulty in obtaining credit and weakening consumer confidence are affecting consumer spending on cosmetics and acts as major challenges faced by this industry. Cosmetics and toiletries market is still in its embryonic stage and holds strong growth potential.

Consumption of cosmetic and toiletries products is no more limited to female population alone. Male grooming products are emerging as an important segment of this market. Skin care products, hair care products, face cleansers, and premium shaving products are important offerings for male grooming products market. The US and Europe is the largest market for sun care and skin care products. Products with natural and organic ingredients are in increasing demand in European and North American markets despite of high cost. Major reason behind this increased demand of organic products is better health benefits offered by these products. Rising environmental concerns, carcinogenic nature of synthetic cosmetic ingredients, and increasing awareness about sustaining resources are some of the major factors propelling the growth of organic and natural ingredients in cosmetic industry.

Among the product innovations of the recent years two trends can be charted; the time-saving and the long-lasting products. The time-saving products are a response to the needs of today\'s ever-busy consumers who want to limit the amount of time spent on their daily beauty routine whereas long-lasting cosmetics are perceived to have a good price-value ratio, as they can be used more sporadically than the conventional products

The Global Cosmetics and Toiletries market based on its product type is categorized into skin care, hair care, fragrances, make-up, oral care, baby care, bath and shower, deodorants, color cosmetics, men’s grooming, sun care, and others.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the key players dominating this market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Colgate-Palmolive, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Avon, Shiseido, Kao, and others.

Cosmetics and Toiletries Market, by product type:

Skincare

Hair Care

Fragrances

Make-up

Oral Care

Baby Care

Bath and Shower

Deodorants

Color Cosmetics

Men’s Grooming

Sun Care

Cosmetics and Toiletries Market, by Geography:

North America

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Venezuela



Europe Germany France UK Italy



Asia China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Hong Kong Singapore



Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Iran Israel UAE Egypt



