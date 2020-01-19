Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) Market Trends with Forecast up to 2014 – 2020

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=549

As per 2012, around 36 Countries worldwide implemented BRT systems. To ensure traffic free roads 129 new corridors are implemented since 2000. Brazil has implemented one of the largest route ways for BRTs i.e. around 560 kilometers (348 miles). Moreover, approximately 600,000 passengers travel by the U.S. BRT systems daily. Some of the successful BRT systems across the globe include, Brampton Transit\'s Züm, Calgary Transit Routes, Société de transport de Montréal\'s Route 505, Metro Transit\'s MetroLink, Kelowna Regional Transit System\'s RapidBus.