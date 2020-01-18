Welding Consumables to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

Welding Consumables Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Welding Consumables is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Welding Consumables market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Welding Consumables market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Welding Consumables market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Welding Consumables industry.

Welding Consumables Market Overview:

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Welding Consumables Market:

competitive landscape of the welding consumables market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive welding consumables market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the welding consumables market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the welding consumable market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Key players operating in the global welding consumables market includes voestalpine Bohler Welding GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V., Sandvik Materials Technology, EWM AG, Kobe Steel Ltd., and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Welding Consumables Market

By Product Type

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others (GTAW Consumables, TIG consumables etc.)

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others (Friction stir, electron beam etc.)

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Manufacturing

Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Others (Marine, Power Generation, Maintenance & Repair)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



