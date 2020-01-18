Water Sink Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 – 2027

Water Sink Market: Report Description

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the global water sink market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with an analysis of the market that covers the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints and recent trends of the water sink market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of water sinks and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status as well as the future prospects of the water sink market.

The report studies the global water sink market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study the key market trends pertaining to the global water sink market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the spending on water sinks of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. The market size and forecast for each segment in the water sink market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation of the water sink market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of water sinks across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the water sink market as well as the definition of the market and the analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follow includes an analysis of the global water sink market by product type, base material, end use, sales channel and country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global water sink market is segmented into drop-in, pedestal, top-mount, under mount, wall mount and other water sink products, which include farmhouse water sinks. The base material segment includes fireclay, stainless steel, cast iron, copper, quartz and other base materials. The global water sink market is further segmented on the basis of potential end users, i.e. households, foodservice, hospitality, corporate & government offices, educational institutes, public toilets, shopping malls, clubs and resorts, and similar other end users. In terms of sales channel, the global water sink market is segmented into distributors/wholesalers, multi-brand stores, franchise stores, specialised stores and online retailers.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors that are affecting the market. They cover the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the water sink market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides a market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the water sink market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The water sink market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by nature and product type. The aggregate revenue is then derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The water sink market size and country-level forecast for each segment has been provided. The water sink market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional water sink manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources, i.e. OECD, UN data and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of water sinks in various regions. Water sink market numbers for all the regions by product type, base material, end use and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each country. A company-level share of the water sink market has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The water sink market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis and the impact of macro-economic factors on the water sink market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the water sink market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments of the global water sink market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the water sink market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of water sinks. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the water sink market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for water sinks in the global market, XploreMR has developed a market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ This index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on water sink market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided for readers to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total water sink market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the water sink market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate their key competitors in the water sink market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global water sink market include Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC; Elkay Manufacturing Company; Moen Incorporated; Crown Products (Kent) Limited; Roca Sanitario, S.A.; ROHL LLC.; LIXIL Corporation (American Standard Brand); Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.; JULIEN INC.; Whitehaus Collection; Kohler Co. (Sterling); Mountain Plumbing Products; Stern-Williams Co. Inc.; Schock GmbH; Vigo Industries; TOTO USA, Inc.; Kraus USA INC.; The London Basin Company and Tasman Sinkware Pty Ltd.

