Tarpaulin Sheets Market Scope Analysis 2019-2026

Market Taxonomy

The global market for tarpaulin sheets is segmented based on material type, product type, product weight, lamination type and end use.

By Material Type

The Polyethylene (PE) segment of the tarpaulin sheets market is expected to drive the global market, by value. Among Polyethylene (PE) material sub-segment, the high density polyethylene (HDPE) sub-segment of tarpaulin sheets is highly used. Moreover, in terms of growth, tarps made of poly vinyl chloride (PVC) are expected to be the most attractive market segment over the forecast period.

By Product Type

Insulated Tarps

Hoarding Tarps

Truck Tarps

UV Protected Tarps

Sports Tarps

Mesh Tarps

Others

By Product Weight

Less than 100 GSM

Between 100 to 300 GSM

Between 300 to 600 GSM

Above 600 GSM

By Lamination Type

Upto 2 Layers

3 Layers Laminate

4 Layers Laminate

Above 4 Layers

By End Use

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Automobiles

Storage, Warehousing & Logistics

Consumer Goods

Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global market for tarpaulin sheets include Tan Dai Hung Plastic JSC., Gia Loi JSC., Tu Phuong Tarpaulin, KSA Polymer, K-TARP VINA Co. Ltd., VIETNAM HOA HA CO. LTD., Fulin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., C&H Tarps Co., Ltd., Veer Plastics, Bag Poly International, Maha shakti Polycoat., Tara Tradelink, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD., Cunningham Covers., J Clemishaw 1870 Ltd., Tarpaulins Direct (UK) Limited., I & M Tarpaulins Ltd., Rhino UK., Del Tarpaulins Ltd., Telford Tarpaulins Limited., Polytex S.A., B&B Tarpaulin Sheets LLC., A & B Canvas Australia, Darling Downs Tarpaulins, Marson Industries Pty Ltd., JK Plastopack Pvt Ltd., German Hanger, Dolphin Impex, Rainproof Exports Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang MSD New Material Co., Ltd., Shantou Wanneng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Qingdao SG Global Packaging Co., Ltd.

