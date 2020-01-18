Steering Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025
The Steering Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
Steering is the collection of components, linkages, etc. which allows any vehicle (car, motorcycle, bicycle) to follow the desired course.
The most conventional steering arrangement is to turn the front wheels using a hand-operated steering wheel which is positioned in front of the driver, via the steering column, which may contain universal joints (which may also be part of the collapsible steering column design), to allow it to deviate somewhat from a straight line. Other arrangements are sometimes found on different types of vehicles, for example, a tiller or rear-wheel steering.
The global Steering market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Steering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Steering in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Steering manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jtekt
Robert Bosch Automotive Steering
ZF TRW Automotive Holdings
NSK
Nexteer Automotive
Mando
Thyssenkrupp
Hyundai Mobis
Showa
China Automotive Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
by Technology
EPS
Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)
Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)
Manual
by EPS Type
C-EPS
P-EPS
R-EPS
by Component
Segment by Application
Passenger cars
LCVs
H&MCVs
