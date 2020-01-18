Sodium Chlorate Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 to 2027

The detailed study on the Sodium Chlorate Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Sodium Chlorate Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Sodium Chlorate Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Sodium Chlorate Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Sodium Chlorate Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Sodium Chlorate Market introspects the scenario of the Sodium Chlorate market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Sodium Chlorate Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the sodium chlorate market offers detailed profiles of the leading companies in the market. The report also provides a dashboard view of major players along with the SWOT analysis. Market share, key developments, business strategies, and product portfolio of the key players are also offered in the report on sodium chlorate market.

Companies operating in the sodium chlorate market are focusing on new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions in order to expand globally. For instance, Arkema has acquired Afinitica, adhesives manufacturer in Spain. Arkema, through the acquisition, plans to stronghold its position in the adhesives market.

AkzoNobel has completed the acquisition of Colourland Paints Sdn Bhd. The company plans to accelerate its development and build a strong position in Malaysia.

Kemira has increased the price of all coagulant products across all the segments in the EMEA region. High freight rate and shortage of raw materials due to tight supply situation are some of the reasons for price increase in the region.

Definition

Sodium Chlorate is an inorganic compound. The chemical formula for sodium chlorate is NaCIO3. It is in a form of the white crystalline powder that is easily soluble in water. Increasing number of manufacturers are producing sodium chlorate due to its large application in bleaching paper in the paper and pulp industry.

Market Structure

The sodium chlorate market has been segmented into application, form, end-use industry, and region. These key segments are further bifurcated into the sub-segments providing better insights of the sodium chlorate market.

Based on the form, the market is segmented into amorphous and crystalline. In terms of the application, the sub-segments include bleaching agent, oxidizing agent, herbicide, and other applications. By end-use industry, market is further segmented into chemical industry, paper and pulp industry, mining industry, and other end-use industries.

Research Methodology

An effective research methodology has been used to offer key insights into the sodium chlorate market. Both primary and secondary research was done by analysts to produce important data and statistics on the sodium chlorate market. Valid data sources are used to provide unbiased information and minute details on the sodium chlorate market. Conclusions about the future growth of the sodium chlorate market are drawn from primary and secondary research, hence, are reliable and unique.

