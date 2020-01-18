Satellogic Expected lifting off two satellites with China Wall 15 January

Satellogic, the first entity to make a measurable earth observation platform, has the skills to explore the whole globe at both high—frequency and high resolution. It pronounced the approaching lift-off 2 new Earth Observation satellites. The China Great Wall Corporation (CGWIC) will convey the space ships to Low Earth orbit using the Long March 2D rocket, planned to loft from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at around 2:53 a.m. GMT on 15 of January, this year.

Both Satellogic satellites have two cargos with them: a multispectral camera with the 1m resolutions and the hyperspectral camera at a 30m resolution. The lift-off will bring the sum figures of the Satellogic space ships in trajectory to ten. Satellogic safeguarded loft partnerships to place about 80 satellites in orbit in the coming one-two years. The lift-off planned for 15 January this year belongs to the multiple-loft partnership which Satellogic and China Great Wall Corporation (CGWIC) agreed in January of last year for several committed lift offs to develop Earth Observation Satellite Constellation of the Satellogic.

