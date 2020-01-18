Predictive Diagnostics Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2016 – 2024

“

Overview

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Predictive Diagnostics market over the Predictive Diagnostics forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Predictive Diagnostics market over the forecast period.

The market research report on Predictive Diagnostics also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

competitive landscape. The research analysis takes a closer look at recent advances in human genome and developments related to novel diagnostic biomarkers expected to create new opportunities for market players.

Global Predictive Diagnostics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising prevalence of chronic degenerative diseases (CDD) such cardiovascular, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases and the increasing incidence of various cancer types, especially across geriatric population are the key factors stimulating the demand for predictive diagnostics. The pressing need for detection of various genetic disorders in the earliest stages has fuelled the demand for advanced predictive diagnostic technologies worldwide. Advances in genome sequencing and advancement in technologies pertaining to molecular biology are expected to boost the market. In addition, the rising global awareness of targeted treatment and prevention of a range of diseases is expected to fuel the demand for predictive diagnostics. Discovery of several diagnostic predictive instruments are anticipated to open up lucrative market avenue in the coming years.

On the downside, the paucity of expertise in predictive medicines and the limited reliability of biomarkers for common human pathologies are expected to hinder the market to an extent. In addition, the emergence of predictive genetic testing has significant ethical implications in developed nations causing considerable challenges to various stakeholders involved in the delivery of these tests. Nevertheless, constant advances in genetics, proteomics, and informatics have led to the development of effective biomarkers leading to promising opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, the design of a robust regulatory system is expected to positively impact the market.

Global Predictive Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are prominent markets for predictive diagnostic methods and technologies. The substantial growth of the regional markets is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of several genetic and neurodegenerative disorders such as cystic fibrosis and Alzheimer's disease. In addition, high level of awareness among a large part of the population and the presence of vast discretionary spending in developed nations are expected to boost the regional markets.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative avenues for players in the market. Growing popularity of personalized medicines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable incomes are the key factors fuelling the regional market.

Companies mentioned in the report

Major players operating in the predictive diagnostics market are Qiagen, Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genomic Health, Covance, Inc., Dako Denmark A/S, Epistem Ltd., BioGenex, Abbott Laboratories, and Almac Group Ltd.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Predictive Diagnostics Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Predictive Diagnostics market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Predictive Diagnostics market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Predictive Diagnostics market?

