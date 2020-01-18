Military Airborne Radar Market 2019 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis Research Report to 2025

The Military Airborne Radar Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects. It can be used to detect aircraft, ships, spacecraft, guided missiles, motor vehicles, weather formations, and terrain. A radar system consists of a transmitter producing electromagnetic waves in the radio or microwaves domain, a transmitting antenna, a receiving antenna (often the same antenna is used for transmitting and receiving) and a receiver and processor to determine properties of the object(s). Radio waves (pulsed or continuous) from the transmitter reflect off the object and return to the receiver, giving information about the object’s location and speed.

Airborne radar system is designed to detect aircraft, ships and vehicles at long ranges and perform control and command of battle space in an air engagement by directing fighter and attack aircraft strikes.

The global Military Airborne Radar market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Military Airborne Radar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Military Airborne Radar in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Military Airborne Radar manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Raytheon

Saab

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

L3 Technologies

Bae Systems

Harris Corporation

Thales Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Radar Type

Detection & Search

Targeting

Navigation

Others

by Frequency Band

VHF/UHF Band

L Band

S Band

C Band

X Band

Ku/Ka/K Band

Segment by Application

Surveillance

Weapon Guidance

Airborne Mapping

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Military Airborne Radar

1.1 Definition of Military Airborne Radar

1.2 Military Airborne Radar Segment by Radar Type

1.2.1 Global Military Airborne Radar Production Growth Rate Comparison by Radar Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Detection & Search

1.2.3 Targeting

1.2.4 Navigation

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Military Airborne Radar Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Military Airborne Radar Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Surveillance

1.3.3 Weapon Guidance

1.3.4 Airborne Mapping

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Military Airborne Radar Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Military Airborne Radar Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Military Airborne Radar Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Military Airborne Radar Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Military Airborne Radar Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Military Airborne Radar Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Military Airborne Radar Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Military Airborne Radar Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Military Airborne Radar Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Military Airborne Radar

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Military Airborne Radar

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Military Airborne Radar

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Military Airborne Radar

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Military Airborne Radar Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Military Airborne Radar

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

