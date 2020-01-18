Low-speed vehicle Market Trends and Review 2019-2025: Industry Growth Factors, Key Players, Production, Revenue (Value), Price, Forecast

The Low-speed vehicle Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

A low-speed vehicle (LSV) is a legal class of 4-wheel vehicles that have a maximum capable speed typically around 25 mph (40 km/h), and have a minimum capable speed (typically 20 mph (32 km/h)) that allows them to travel on public roads not accessible to all golf carts or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV). The vehicles operate under very similar restrictions to but without the specification of battery electric power.

Low-speed electric vehicles (LSVs) are becoming more common on public roadways. Although small electric vehicles have been prevalent for many years on golf courses and as mobility aids, their manufacture for use on public roadways as a short range alternative to fossil-fueled autos has been increasing in recent years. The sale of LSVs is expected to increase significantly in the coming years due to increases in fossil fuel prices and new priorities for reducing dependence on fossil fuels, such as developing more sustainable transportation technologies and taking positive steps to reduce greenhouse gases.

The global Low-speed vehicle market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low-speed vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low-speed vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Low-speed vehicle in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Low-speed vehicle manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polaris Industries

Textron

Deere & Company

The Toro Company

Kubota

Yamaha Motor

Club Car

Taylor-Dunn

American Landmaster

Ontario Drive & Gear

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Vehicle Type

Electric Golf Carts

Electric Personal Utility Vehicles

Off Road Electric Vehicles

Commercial Electric Vehicles

by Propulsion

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline

Segment by Application

Golf Courses

Airports

Hotels And Resorts

Residential Premises

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Low-speed vehicle

1.1 Definition of Low-speed vehicle

1.2 Low-speed vehicle Segment by Vehicle Type

1.2.1 Global Low-speed vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Vehicle Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electric Golf Carts

1.2.3 Electric Personal Utility Vehicles

1.2.4 Off Road Electric Vehicles

1.2.5 Commercial Electric Vehicles

1.3 Low-speed vehicle Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Low-speed vehicle Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Golf Courses

1.3.3 Airports

1.3.4 Hotels And Resorts

1.3.5 Residential Premises

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Low-speed vehicle Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Low-speed vehicle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Low-speed vehicle Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Low-speed vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Low-speed vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Low-speed vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Low-speed vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Low-speed vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Low-speed vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Low-speed vehicle

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low-speed vehicle

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Low-speed vehicle

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Low-speed vehicle

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Low-speed vehicle Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Low-speed vehicle

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

