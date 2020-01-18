Long-range Electric Vehicle Market 2019: Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2025

The Long-range Electric Vehicle Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

EV’s which have range of 100+ miles are considered to be long-range EV.

One of te drives of the market is the decreasing prices of Li-ion battery.

The global Long-range Electric Vehicle market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Long-range Electric Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long-range Electric Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Long-range Electric Vehicle in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Long-range Electric Vehicle manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BYD

General Motors

Hyundai Motor

Renault

Tesla

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

100-200 Miles Range

200+ Miles Range

Segment by Application

Domestic

Commercial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Long-range Electric Vehicle

1.1 Definition of Long-range Electric Vehicle

1.2 Long-range Electric Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 100-200 Miles Range

1.2.3 200+ Miles Range

1.3 Long-range Electric Vehicle Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Domestic

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Long-range Electric Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Long-range Electric Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Long-range Electric Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Long-range Electric Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Long-range Electric Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Long-range Electric Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Long-range Electric Vehicle

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long-range Electric Vehicle

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Long-range Electric Vehicle

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Long-range Electric Vehicle

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Long-range Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Long-range Electric Vehicle

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

