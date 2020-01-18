Intelligent Gateways Market: Global Forecast over 2018 – 2028
New Study on the Intelligent Gateways Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Intelligent Gateways Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Intelligent Gateways Market.
As per the report, the Intelligent Gateways Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Intelligent Gateways , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Intelligent Gateways Market
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Intelligent Gateways Market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Intelligent Gateways Market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Intelligent Gateways Market:
- What is the estimated value of the Intelligent Gateways Market in 2019?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Intelligent Gateways Market?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Intelligent Gateways Market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Intelligent Gateways Market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Intelligent Gateways Market?
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players in the intelligent gateways market are Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., AAEON, Eurotech, and Panduit Corporation, among others.
The players (manufacturers and vendors offering Intelligent Gateways solutions) are focusing on offering enhanced IoT solutions for various businesses by implementing intelligent gateways, with the help of partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in February 2016, Cisco partnered with Acility to accelerate the production of business models based on IoT, for offering an enhanced operational solution to the enterprises.
Intelligent Gateways Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the global intelligent gateways market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global intelligent gateways market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of intelligent platform providers and adoption of IoT across various industry verticals, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global intelligent gateways market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies, advanced smart devices such as smartphones and tablets, and digitalization, in the country. Besides, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Intelligent Gateways market segments
- Global Intelligent Gateways market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Intelligent Gateways market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Intelligent Gateways market
- Global Intelligent Gateways market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Intelligent Gateways market
- Intelligent Gateways technology
- Value Chain of Intelligent Gateways
- Global Intelligent Gateways market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Intelligent Gateways market includes
- North America Intelligent Power Meters market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Intelligent Power Meters market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Intelligent Power Meters market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Intelligent Power Meters market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Intelligent Power Meters market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan Intelligent Power Meters market
- China Intelligent Power Meters market
- Middle East and Africa Intelligent Power Meters market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
