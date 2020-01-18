Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2028

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the global injectable drug delivery market for the period 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for the injectable drug delivery market.

The global injectable drug delivery market has seen substantial growth in the last decade. The market for injectable drug delivery is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. Other factors that drive the growth of the injectable drug delivery market include the need for patient-controlled delivery platforms and significant advancement in the technology. Increase in demand for point-of-care devices and the reduced dependence on healthcare provision are the other factors contributing to the growth of the injectable drug delivery market. However, stringent regulatory framework and high likelihood of premium pricing are some of the prime barriers in the growth of the injectable drug delivery market.

The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market has been Segmented Based on:

Product Type

Usage

Distribution Channel

Regions

The report analyses the global injectable drug delivery market in terms of value. The global injectable drug delivery market report begins with the injectable drug delivery market definition and explaining different products and technologies. The injectable drug delivery market view point section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global injectable drug delivery market. Some of the key inclusions of injectable drug delivery report are key manufacturers and their key developments, epidemiology data and PEST analysis.

The report analyses the injectable drug delivery market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these sections analyse the regional injectable drug delivery market by product type, usage, distribution channel and country. The regional introductory section provides a snapshot of the regional and segmental injectable drug delivery market shares. The intensity map of the drivers and restrains in every region helps to analyse the effective regional drivers for the injectable drug delivery market.

When developing the injectable drug delivery market forecast, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the base for the forecast of how the injectable drug delivery market is expected to take shape in the near future. To arrive at the current market size, we have used company share analysis for the majority of the companies. The company share analysis was executed for each of the product types separately in order to arrive at the total market value. The analysis was further broken down to country level to arrive at the total regional market size of injectable drug delivery. Given the characteristics of injectable drug delivery market, we have triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate. However, quantifying the injectable drug delivery market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

The following parameters are used to estimate the injectable drug delivery market size for the base year 2017:

Country level data for GDP and health care spending

Epidemiology of main indications of injectable drug delivery

Regional trends and opportunities

The forecast presented in the global injectable drug delivery market report provides total revenue of injectable drug delivery over 2018–2028. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis for self-injectors market and the auto-injectors market separately. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players in the injectable drug delivery market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of the global injectable drug delivery market report analyses the injectable drug delivery market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The injectable drug delivery types covered in the report include:

Self-Injectors

Needle-free Injectors

Auto-Injectors

The next section of report analyses the market based on usage of injectable drug delivery products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The usages covered in this report include:

Disposable Injectors

Reusable Injectors

The next section of report analyses the market based on distribution channel of injectable drug delivery products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The distribution channels covered in this report include:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand the key growth segments, XploreMR provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis, which helps to identify real market opportunities.

