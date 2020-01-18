Good Growth Opportunities in Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

Analysis of the Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

The presented global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market into different market segments such as:

Analysis, by Region

North America dominated the global atopic dermatitis treatment market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is the most attractive regional market, with an attractiveness index of 3.4 over the forecast period. Revenue from the North America atopic dermatitis treatment market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.0% over 2017–2027, to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 10,000 Mn by 2027. Western Europe is the second largest market in terms of revenue growth, anticipated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 7800 Mn by the end of the forecast period – depicting a CAGR of 14.0%.

Increasing R&D focus on novel biologics will shape future corporate strategies

As the atopic dermatitis treatment market is currently highly generalised and there are only two key patent protected (U.S only) brands, no distinct trends exist. However, over the coming decade, the introduction of biologics, in particular interleukin inhibitors, will emerge as a key future strategy for this marketplace. Historically, Astellas and Novartis were the dominant market players in the atopic dermatitis treatment market for almost a decade, with the launch of the topical calcineurin inhibitor brands Protopic (tacrolimus) and Elidel (pimecrolimus), in the U.S in 2001. Although Astellas continues to maintain its strong standing in the current market, Novartis exited the space in April 2011, with the sale of Elidel’s rights to Meda. To some extent, Novartis continues to have a presence in this market, as some dermatologists opt for its brand edversions of cyclosporine, Sand immune or Neoral, for their atopic dermatitis patients requiring a systemic immune modulator.\”

