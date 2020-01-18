Global Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.63 billion at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2022.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consists of sales of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment and related services. Urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry generates revenues by developing devices and equipment’s used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as an uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder. It can affect both men as well as women. Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is caused because of the defects in the supporting structures of the vagina.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2430&type=smp

Major players in the urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, Bard Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company.) and C. R. Bard Inc.

Increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market. The increasing prevalence rate has led the manufacturers towards developing more accurate and efficient devices for the treatment of these disorders. The POP affects women of all ages, however, the old age women are more prone to POP disorders. According to the US FDA reports, the number of women who have POP is expected to increase by 46%, to 4.9 million, by 2050.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ proplapse devices and equipment market is being restrained by rising health issues due to the use of vaginal mesh for the treatment of UI and POP. Regulatory agencies such as FDA and NICE have devised new guidelines for the manufacturers to address these concerns. The vaginal mesh implants generally uses Polypropylene layer over the implants. Such vaginal mesh implants containing Polypropylene have caused severe medical complications in millions of women across the world, therefore, manufacturers are now forced to develop an alternative material, such as polyurethane, which is better suited to be used by women without any health complications for treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urine incontinence.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2430

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald