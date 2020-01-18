Global Suspension Industry: Key Companies Profile, Market Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply and Demand Analysis 2019

The Suspension Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Suspension refers to all integrated systems of the tire, shock absorbers, springs, and linkages connecting the vehicle to its wheels.

Owing to the rising demand for comfort & luxury, increased fuel efficiency, decreased emission limits and increase in vehicle production, the suspension market is expected to grow.

The global Suspension market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Suspension volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Suspension market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Suspension in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Suspension manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Continental

Benteler

Magneti Marelli

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

NHK Springs

Sogefi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by System Type

Passive Suspension

Semi-Active Suspension

Active Suspension

by Architecture

Macpherson strut

Double Wishbone

Multilink Suspension

Twist Beam/Torsion Beam Suspension

Leaf Spring Suspension

Air Suspension

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Suspension

1.1 Definition of Suspension

1.2 Suspension Segment by System Type

1.2.1 Global Suspension Production Growth Rate Comparison by System Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Passive Suspension

1.2.3 Semi-Active Suspension

1.2.4 Active Suspension

1.3 Suspension Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Suspension Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Truck

1.3.5 Bus

1.4 Global Suspension Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Suspension Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Suspension Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Suspension Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Suspension

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Suspension

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Suspension

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Suspension

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Suspension Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Suspension

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

