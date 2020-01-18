Global Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global pancreatic cancer drugs market was valued at about $1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.2 billion at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022.

The pancreatic cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs used to treat pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is a disease caused by the unrestrained growth of cells in the pancreas, thus disrupting the production of digestive juices and hormones responsible to regulate the blood sugar level in the body. This abnormal growth of cells leads to tissue lumps referred as tumors. The presence of tumors hinders the normal pancreas functioning.

Major players in the pancreatic cancer drugs market are Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman LA Rouch, CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, Pfizer, Novartis AG

The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer drugs market. With the rise in number of pancreatic cancer cases, the demand for drugs is expected to increase as well, which will drive the growth of the market. The number of cancer cases have increased mainly due to ageing population and increase in number of people suffering from obesity. For instance, in April 2018, 75% of new cases of pancreatic cancer patients’ age is between 55-84 years old. Also, in 2018, it has been observed that, in the US the incidence of pancreatic cancer has increased by 0.5% year on year for more than a decade.

One of the major restraints of the pancreatic cancer drugs market is the inadequacy of results given by the drugs at the time of treatment. The inadequacy in the result is due to aggressive nature of the pancreatic cancer as the cancer cells break away from main tumor and enters into blood stream, spreading the cancer cells throughout the body in a short period of time therefore this cancer is usually discovered late. The late discovery of pancreatic cancer affects the efficacy of the drugs because the drugs can work effectively only if cancer is detected timely in an early stage itself (In the stage 1 or stage 2 where cancer cells are limited to where the tumor is present). Therefore, the mortality rate for pancreatic cancer is very high. For instance, in April 2019, in Japan out of the total number of people diagnosed for pancreatic cancer, only 5-10% survived.

