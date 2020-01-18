Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global hearing aid devices and equipment market was valued at about $4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2022. Growing prevalence of hearing loss is as a major driver for hearing aid devices & equipment market growth. In the United States, more than 35 million children and adults have some degree of hearing loss.

The hearing aid devices and equipment market consists of sales of hearing aid devices and equipment and related services. Hearing aids are devices and equipment designed and developed to improve hearing of people affected by hearing loss. Hearing aid devices and equipment are classified into hearing aid devices and hearing implants.

Use of 3D Printing is a trend that is prevalent in the hearing aid devices & equipment market. The 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D model which enables manufacturing of better fitting, more comfortable and customized hearing aid devices.

As of today, the hearing aids fall under restricted devices category, the sales of these restricted devices must comply with federal and state requirements. The US FDA approach to improve hearing aid accessibility may lead to the availability of these restricted devices as OTC devices.

The hearing aid devices and equipment market is segmented into

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids Canal Hearing Aids In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids Other Hearing Aid Devices

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the hearing aid devices and equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the hearing aid devices and equipment market are Starkey, Sonova, Widex, Siemens and GN ReSound.

