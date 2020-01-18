Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2027

In 2029, the Data Center Infrastructure Management market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Data Center Infrastructure Management market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Data Center Infrastructure Management market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Data Center Infrastructure Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Data Center Infrastructure Management market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Data Center Infrastructure Management market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s., Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Solution

IT Asset Management

Facility Management

Consulting and Other Services

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Software Component

IT Asset

DCIM Software

Power

Cooling

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Health Care

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report

The global Data Center Infrastructure Management market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

