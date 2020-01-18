Brake Friction Market 2019 Consumption Research Report explores Growth, Development Challenges and Opportunities till 2025

The Brake Friction Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

A brake is a mechanical device that inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. It is used for slowing or stopping a moving vehicle, wheel, axle, or to prevent its motion, most often accomplished by means of friction.

Brake friction market has a steady growth owing to increasing vehicle production, increasing demand for electric vehicles, growing technological advancements, growing awareness among consumers regarding vehicle safety and growing replacement market for brake friction.

The global Brake Friction market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brake Friction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brake Friction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Brake Friction in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Brake Friction manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

Bosch

Brembo

Delphi

Nisshinbo

Akebono

Miba

Meritor

Federal-Mogul

SGL Carbon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Brake Disc

Drum Brake

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Brake Friction

1.1 Definition of Brake Friction

1.2 Brake Friction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Brake Friction Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Brake Disc

1.2.3 Drum Brake

1.3 Brake Friction Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Brake Friction Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Brake Friction Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Brake Friction Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Brake Friction Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Brake Friction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Brake Friction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Brake Friction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Brake Friction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Brake Friction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Brake Friction Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Brake Friction

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Brake Friction

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Brake Friction

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Brake Friction

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Brake Friction Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Brake Friction

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

