Blood Glucose Meters Market Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends And Opportunity Outlook 2023

The Business Research Company’s Blood Glucose Meters Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global blood glucose meters market was valued at about $2.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.71 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2022. The blood glucose meters market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Asia Pacific.

The blood glucose meters market consists of sales of blood glucose meters that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood. The blood glucose meters market growth is restricted due to lack of awareness of diabetes.

Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the blood glucose meters market. The changing lifestyle, increase in alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits are leading to an increase in obesity across the globe. Such exponential growth in obese people is causing a stern increase in the purchase of blood glucose meters.

The blood glucose meters market growth is restricted due to lack of awareness of diabetes. Hypo unawareness is a common term used to describe the people who have diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes, it is very difficult to notice when they have low blood glucose, hypoglycemia.

The blood glucose meters products market is segmented into

Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the blood glucose meters market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the blood glucose meters market are Abbott, Roche, Medtronics, Ascensia and Dexcom.

