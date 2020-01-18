Blockchain Technologies Market 2020: Topmost Manufacturers With Size, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Profits 2022

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Technologies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global blockchain technologies market was valued at about $2.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.97 billion at a CAGR of 49.2% through 2022.

The blockchain technologies market consists of sales of blockchain technologies and related services. Blockchain is a technology which involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all the users over a network. Each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. Each new block forms a part of the universally acceptable depository.

The growth of the block-chain technology market is being restrained due to the security vulnerabilities that companies in this market are facing due to the weak systems and human errors. The platforms used to interact with the block-chain technology lacks necessary security.

Blockchain is increasingly being implemented in many back-office processes at industries from traditional banking and insurance, extending its application to even food production and pharmaceutical industries. For instance, in 2018, Walmart, along with the support of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), adopted a program that uses blockchain to digitize the food supply chain process with its pork suppliers.

The blockchain technologies market is segmented into

Public Private Hybrid

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the blockchain technologies market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the blockchain technologies market are IBM, AWS, Microsoft Corporations, Ripple and Circle Internet Financial Limited.

