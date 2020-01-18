Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market by Type, Trends, Cost, Demand, End-user, Industry Growth, and Growth Opportunities to 2025

The Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

Automotive torque actuator motors (TAM) consist of automotive direct current (DC) motors with electronic throttle control (ETC), turbochargers, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). DC motors are deployed in these applications to enhance the vehicle’s fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

APAC will contribute to the maximum growth of this automotive motors market throughout the predicted period.

The electronic throttle control (ETC) segment accounted for the maximum growth of the market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that this segment will contribute to the major growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market throughout the forecast period. However, the segment’s contribution to the size of this automotive motors market will gradually decrease over the next few years.

The global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Torque Actuator Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Torque Actuator Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Torque Actuator Motors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CTS Corporation

NSK

Johnson Electric

MITSUBA Corporation

Rheinmetall

Igarashi Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pneumatic

Electric

Mechanical

Segment by Application

Electronic Throttle Control (ETC)

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Circulation (EGR)

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

1.1 Definition of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

1.2 Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pneumatic

1.2.3 Electric

1.2.4 Mechanical

1.3 Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronic Throttle Control (ETC)

1.3.3 Turbocharger

1.3.4 Exhaust Gas Circulation (EGR)

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Torque Actuator Motors

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

