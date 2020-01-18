Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Market 2019 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis Research Report to 2025

The Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

A spark plug is a device for delivering electric current from an ignition system to the combustion chamber of a spark-ignition engine to ignite the compressed fuel/air mixture by an electric spark, while containing combustion pressure within the engine. A glowplug is a heating device used to aid starting diesel engines.

Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug market is expected to grow, on the back of growing increasing automotive production and emission norms. Moreover, growing demand for hybrid vehicles, fluctuating fuel prices and inclination towards engine downsizing are other major factors for growing Spark-Plug & Glow-Plugs market during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Denso

Bosch

Autolite

ACDelco

Borgwarner

Valeo

Magneti Marelli Aftermarket

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Copper

Platinum

Iridium

Metal

Ceramic

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

1.1 Definition of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

1.2 Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Copper

1.2.3 Platinum

1.2.4 Iridium

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Ceramic

1.3 Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Two-Wheeler

1.3.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.3.5 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Spark-Plug and Glow-Plug

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

