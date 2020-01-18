Automotive Protection Films Market 2019: Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2025

The Automotive Protection Films Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Automotive protection films are used for protecting vehicles while being transported before delivery to their buyers. These films protect vehicles from both mechanical damage and “biological chemicals” such as bird droppings. Using film is much less expensive than other protective techniques such as putting on a hood. Further typical automotive application for films are protecting entrance strips, carpets, bumpers, lights, aluminum hubcaps, back shelves as well as parts in and around the dashboard.

The polyurethane films market size was the largest segment in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% over the forecast period. The PU films exhibit superior chemical and mechanical stability, as a result of which, these products are used in numerous applications. The growing demand for paint protection in automobile exteriors is expected to drive the market demand.

Polyethylene-based products account for a significant share on account of the wide application scope of the material and easy availability in the country, in addition to the presence of key manufacturers and distributors.

The global Automotive Protection Films market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Protection Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Protection Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Protection Films in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Protection Films manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dunmore Corporation

XPEL Technologies Corp.

Surface Guard

Ameripak, Inc.

3M Company

Fabrico

Saint-Gobain

Whitlam Group

Tesa SE

Argotec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Protection Films

1.1 Definition of Automotive Protection Films

1.2 Automotive Protection Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Protection Films Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyethylene

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Protection Films Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Protection Films Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Protection Films Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Protection Films Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Protection Films Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Protection Films Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Protection Films Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Protection Films Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Protection Films Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Protection Films Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Protection Films Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Protection Films

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Protection Films

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Protection Films

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Protection Films

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Protection Films Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Protection Films

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

